TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon admit card released at tspsc.gov.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Mar 10, 2023 02:13 PM IST

TSPSC released the admit card for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B) in the veterinary And Animal Husbandry Department.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B) in the veterinary And Animal Husbandry Department. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website at tspsc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth.

The TSPSC VAS examination will be conducted on March 15 in two sessions from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM & 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM and on March 16 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

Direct link to download the admit card

TSPSC VAS admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “HALL TICKET FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON (CLASS-A & B) IN VETERINARY AND ANIMAL HUSBANDRY DEPARTMENT”

Key in your login credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card and take printout for future reference.

Friday, March 10, 2023
