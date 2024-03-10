UBI SO admit card 2024 released, download Union Bank of India call letters here

The Union Bank of India has released call letters or admit cards for the Specialist Officer recruitment examination 2024. Candidates can download UBI SO admit cards 2024 from the official website of the bank, unionbankofindia.co.in or use the link given below. UBI SO admit card 2024 released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Admit cards will be available for download up to March 17.

Union Bank of India SO admit card 2024.

To download call letters, candidates need to log in using the following information:

Registration number/roll number

Password/date of birth.

The bank has also released an information handout for candidates, which contains detailed information about the post-wise exam pattern, sample questions, among others.

Check the UBI SO 2024 information handout here.

On the exam day, candidates need to bring their call letters with their recent passport-size photographs pasted on it.

They have been asked to follow all the instructions given to them, failing to do which would result in disqualification.

“No use of books, note books or written notes, cell phones (with or without camera facility), or any other electronic device will be allowed during the examination. Use of Simple Calculator (which will be available on Computer Screen) is permitted for the following posts during the examination- Senior Manager (Risk) – Grade III, Manager (Risk) – Grade II, Manager (Credit) – Grade II, Manager (Technical Officer) – Grade II, Senior Manager (Chartered Accountant) – Grade III,” instructions given to the candidates read.