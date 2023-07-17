UBTER round 1 seat allotment results releasing today at ubter.admissions.nic.in

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education will announce the JEEP 2023 Seat Allotment Result today, July 17. Candidates can check the seat allotment results through the official website at ubter.admissions.nic.in. UBTER round 1 seat allotment results releasing today

“Registration and Choice Filling for Round 1 has been closed. Allotment Result for Round 1 will be published on 17-07-2023”, reads the official website.

After the round 1 seat allotment results candidates have to report to the allotted institute from July 18 to July 21.

UBTEER round 1 seat allotment results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ubter.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment result

Key in your login details

Check the round 1 seat allotment results

Download and take print for future reference.