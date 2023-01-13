UCEED and CEED 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 13, Know how to download
Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 admit card releasing today, Jan 13.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the admit card for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 today on Friday, January 13. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.
The CEED and UCEED 2023 examinations will be conducted on Sunday, January 22 from 9 am to 12 noon.
UCEED and CEED 2023 examinations will be conducted in the following cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Ernakulam, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Visakhapatnam.
Know how to download the CEED 2023 admit card
Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in
On the homepage, look for the CEED 2023 admit card
Key in your credentials and log in
Your CEED 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
Check and take the print for future reference.
Know how to download the UCEED 2023 admit card
Go to the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in
Key in your login details
Your CEED 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.
