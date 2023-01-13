Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UCEED and CEED 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 13, Know how to download

UCEED and CEED 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 13, Know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Jan 13, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 admit card releasing today, Jan 13.

UCEED and CEED 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 13 at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in
UCEED and CEED 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 13 at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the admit card for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 today on Friday, January 13. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The CEED and UCEED 2023 examinations will be conducted on Sunday, January 22 from 9 am to 12 noon.

UCEED and CEED 2023 examinations will be conducted in the following cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Ernakulam, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Visakhapatnam.

Know how to download the CEED 2023 admit card

Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the CEED 2023 admit card

Key in your credentials and log in

Your CEED 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

Know how to download the UCEED 2023 admit card

Go to the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in

Key in your login details

Your CEED 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit council admit card. hall ticket + 1 more
iit council admit card. hall ticket

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out