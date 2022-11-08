Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration date ends tomorrow at uceed.iitb.ac.in, get link

UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration date ends tomorrow at uceed.iitb.ac.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Nov 08, 2022 06:02 PM IST

IIT Bombay will end the registration process to fill out the CEED 2023 and UCEED application form on November 9.

UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration date ends tomorrow at uceed.iitb.ac.in
UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration date ends tomorrow at uceed.iitb.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will end the registration process to fill out the CEED 2023 and UCEED application form on November 9. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply online through the official website at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

For SC/ST/PwD candidates and all female candidates, the registration fee is 1800. The application cost for all other candidates is 3600.

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in, uceedapp.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration portal link

Now, click on registration button

Register and proceed with the application

Fill all the required details, upload documents

Pay the CEED, UCEED registration fee

Submit and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit-b
iit-b

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out