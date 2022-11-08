UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration date ends tomorrow at uceed.iitb.ac.in, get link

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will end the registration process to fill out the CEED 2023 and UCEED application form on November 9. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply online through the official website at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

For SC/ST/PwD candidates and all female candidates, the registration fee is 1800. The application cost for all other candidates is ₹3600.

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in, uceedapp.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration portal link

Now, click on registration button

Register and proceed with the application

Fill all the required details, upload documents

Pay the CEED, UCEED registration fee

Submit and take print for future reference.