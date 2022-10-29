UCEED, CEED 2023 registration date without late fee extended till Nov 4
IIT Bombay has again extended the last date to fill out the CEED 2023 and UCEED application form till November 4.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has again extended the last date to fill out the CEED 2023 and UCEED application form till November 4. Interested candidates who have not filled the application form can fill the UCEED or CEED registration form at ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Earlier, the deadline for the submission of application form was October 28. The last date to fill out the UCEED application form and CEED form with late fee is November 11.
CEED, UCEED 2023 registration: How to apply
Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the registration portal link
Now, click on registration button
Register and proceed with the application
Fill all the required details, upload documents
Pay the CEED, UCEED registration fee
Submit and take print out.
