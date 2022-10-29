Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UCEED, CEED 2023 registration date without late fee extended till Nov 4

UCEED, CEED 2023 registration date without late fee extended till Nov 4

competitive exams
Published on Oct 29, 2022 01:17 PM IST

IIT Bombay has again extended the last date to fill out the CEED 2023 and UCEED application form till November 4.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has again extended the last date to fill out the CEED 2023 and UCEED application form till November 4. Interested candidates who have not filled the application form can fill the UCEED or CEED registration form at ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Earlier, the deadline for the submission of application form was October 28. The last date to fill out the UCEED application form and CEED form with late fee is November 11.

Direct link to apply

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration portal link

Now, click on registration button

Register and proceed with the application

Fill all the required details, upload documents

Pay the CEED, UCEED registration fee

Submit and take print out.

