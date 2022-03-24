UGC CSIR NET June Answer Key 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC CSIR NET June Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the final answer key through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on January 29, 2022. The answer key has been released for Earth Atmospheric Ocean N Planetary Science, Physical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences Shift 1 and Shift 2. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download answer key

UGC CSIR NET June Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC CSIR NET June Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Two separate merit lists, one comprising of the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor, will be made on the basis of their performance in the above Test. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

