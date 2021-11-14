UGC NET 2021 from Nov 20, admit cards released for first two days: NTA

The UGC NET will be held from November 20 to December 5, the national testing agency (NTA) said on Saturday and has released the admit cards of those candidates whose exams are scheduled on November 20 and 21. The UGC NET admit cards are available on the official website of the NTA, nta.ac.in.

UGC NET admit card

UGC NET is an eligibility exam for assistant professor post and junior research fellowship.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 November and 01, 03, 04 & 05 December 2021 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” the NTA has said.

The exam for Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi, Geography, Sociology and Sanskrit will be held between December 15 and 23, the NTA has said. “The examination for 07 NET Subjects ie: Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi, Geography, Sociology and Sanskrit will be conducted between 15-23 December, 2021. The examination schedule for these will be announced shortly on the NTA website,” it has said in the notification.

