UGC NET 2022 admit card for phase 2 out ugcnet.nta.nic.in, how to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for Phase II exam. Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged Cycles), Phase II, admit card from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

From September 20 through September 30, 2022, the Phase 2 exam will be conducted at various test locations throughout the country.

Direct link to download

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.