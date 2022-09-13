UGC NET 2022: Phase 2 exam city slip today, admit cards on September 16

UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue slips to inform candidates of the second phase of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 about exam city and exam centre allotted to them on September 13. Candidates who have applied for the exam can visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in. While UGC NET exam city slips will be issued today, admit cards will be published on September 16, as per an official statement.

“…it is hereby informed that the City of the Examination Centre for this Examination will be displayed on 13 September 2022, and the Admit Cards will be displayed on 16 September 2022 to the concerned candidates online. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card in due course, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads a notice by NTA.

The second phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled for September 20 to 30, 2022, and the exam will be held for 64 subjects.

UGC NET Phase 2 exam: How to check exam city information

Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Find the link to check exam city information under the candidate activity tab.

Login by entering the asked details.

Your exam city information slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam city allotted to you and download the page.

Save a copy of the same for further need.