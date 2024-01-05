close_game
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Objection window closes today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, link here

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Objection window closes today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 05, 2024 09:45 AM IST

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key objection window closes. The direct link to raise objections given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key objection window on January 5, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The answer key was released on January 3, 2024. The candidates who are not satisfied with the Answer Key may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

Direct link to raise objections for UGC NET 2023 Answer Key

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on UGC NET 2023 Answer Key objection window available on the home page.
  • Login to the account and click on the question you want to raise objection for.
  • Put the answer and make the payment of processing fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The payment of the processing fee should be made through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes.

The official notice reads, “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.”

Friday, January 05, 2024
