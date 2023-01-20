UGC NET 2023: Last date today to make corrections at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the correction window for UGC NET 2023 on January 20, 2023. The link will remain active till 11.50 pm today. Candidates can make changes in the application form through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, to make corrections in the application form, candidates will have to pay additional fee (wherever applicable) either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking and UPI.

Moreover, this is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.

As the Agency has made modifications in the age criteria as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023, candidates who have already applied for December 2022 UGC-NET only for Assistant Professor instead of Both (Assistant Professor and JRF) may also modify apply for in their online application form. Hence, correction facility is available in ‘apply for, category, Qualification, Pwd, Research & Ex-Serviceman’. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE.

