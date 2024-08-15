UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip out for August 28- September 4 exam dates at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip for exams to be conducted from August 28 to September 4, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the examination on these dates can check and download the exam city slip from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET 2024 exam city slip out for Aug 28- Sep 4 exam dates, direct link here

The official notice reads, “The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC – NET June 2024 to be conducted on 28th, 29th & 30th August 2024 and 02nd, 03rd & 04th September 2024.”

The city intimation slip has not been released for August 26 examination which has been postponed and will now be conducted on August 27, 2024.

The candidates are advised to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC – NET June 2024 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website.

UGC NET 2024 exam city slip: How to download

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip out link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the slip and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC – NET June 2024 shall be issued later.

UGC – NET June 2024 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects at different Cities across the country between August 21 to September 4, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.