UGC NET admit card 2022 for phase 2 tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Published on Sep 15, 2022 03:02 PM IST

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency will issue admit cards for exams dated September 20, 21 and 22 on September 16. For remaining exams, it will be issued later on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish admit cards for the second phase of University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 tomorrow, September 16. UGC NET 2022 admit card for phase 2 will be released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The second phase of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles is scheduled for September 20 to 30 but National Testing Agency will issue admit cards for exams dated September 20, 21 and 22 on September 16. For remaining exams, it will be issued later on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“The notification regarding Intimation for Allotment of Examination City & for downloading of Admit Cards for remaining subject(s) will be displayed on NTA website(s) in due course,” the agency said.

Ahead of admit cards, the agency released advanced city information slip of the exam on September 13.

Once released, students can download UGC-NET admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

How to download UGC NET admit card 2022

Go to the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Under the candidate activity tab, find the link to download admit card.

Login by entering the asked details.

Download the admit card and take printout.

