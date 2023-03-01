UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3: How to download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA is releasing UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3. The UGC NET Admit Card will be available to all appearing candidates on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, “The NTA is now releasing the Admit cards of UGC NET December 2022-Phase-III in above mentioned subjects. The candidates can download the same from website.”

Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle (using their Application No. and Date of Birth). To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC NET December 2022, Phase-III examination will be conducted on March 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.