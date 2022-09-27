UGC NET admit card 2022 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know how to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)-Phase II. Candidates can download the admit card for the examination 29 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET examination is scheduled to be held on September 29 for UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged Cycles).

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Admit Card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to download the admit card

UGC NET admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)”

Key in you credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.