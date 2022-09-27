Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET Admit Card 2022 released for Phase II exam, download link here

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 released for Phase II exam, download link here

Published on Sep 27, 2022 11:58 AM IST

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 has been released for Phase II exam. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Admit Card 2022 released for Phase II exam. The admit card for UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged Cycles) Phase 2 examination is available to candidates on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 29, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Phase 2 examination can check and download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download UGC NET Admit Card 2022

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, in case of some of candidates who have opted for Commerce subject, the Admit Cards indicating details of their centres will be released later on as their exams have been scheduled after 30 September. Such candidates will find ‘zzzzzzz’ in the column of name of exam centre in their Admit Card.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
