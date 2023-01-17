UGC NET December 2022: Last date to apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for the December edition of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2022) today, January 17. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can submit their forms on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The window will close at 5 pm but the facility to submit exam fees will remain open till 11:50 pm tomorrow, January 18, as per the exam notification.

After this, the application form correction window will be activated from January 19 to 20.

Exam city information slip for UGC NET will be issued in the first week of February and admit cards will be issued in the second week of February.

UGC NET December 2022 is scheduled for February 21 to March 10, 2023.

The June 2023 edition of UGC NET will be held from June 13 to 22, as per a recent announcement.

UGC has also announced changes in the cut-off date for determining the upper age limit of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) applicants. It will be now December 1, 2022, instead of February 1, 2023.

“Few representations have been received from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF. The NET Bureau of UGC (vide Letter No.4-1/2019(NET/NTA) dated 02 January 2023) has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023. Accordingly, the National Testing Agency has decided the last date for determining the upper age limit for applying JRF is 01.12.2022 for December 2022 UGC-NET,” reads the notice.