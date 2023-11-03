close_game
UGC NET December 2023: Correction window closes today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET December 2023: Correction window closes today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

New Delhi
Nov 03, 2023 09:16 AM IST

UGC NET December 2023 correction window closes today, November 3, 2023. The direct link to make changes is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the correction window for UGC NET December 2023. Candidates who want to make changes to the application form can do it through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2023: Correction window closes today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET December 2023: Correction window closes today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Hindustan Times)

The correction window was opened on November 1, 2023. All those candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it by following the steps given below.

Direct link to UGC NET December 2023 correction window 

UGC NET December 2023: How to make changes

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on UGC NET December 2023 registration link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your application form will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the application form and make the necessary changes.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Once the correction window closes, the Agency will share the exam city details in the last week of November 2023. The admit card will be released in the first week of December 2023.

The written examination will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The answer key will be released after the examination is over. The result will be announced on January 10, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

