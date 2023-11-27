close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip likely this week, admit card next week

UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip likely this week, admit card next week

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 27, 2023 03:28 PM IST

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download these from ugcnet.nta.nic.in, when released.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 exam city information slips this week and admit cards next week. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download these from ugcnet.nta.nic.in, when released.

UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip likely this week(Agencies/file)
UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip likely this week(Agencies/file)

In the exam notification, NTA had said that UGC NET December exam city slips will likely be released in the last week of November and admit cards in the first week of December.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The examination is scheduled for December 6 to 22. Candidates can download the detailed schedule from the examination website and check subject-wise shift time and exam dates.

In exam city slips, candidates can see in which city their exam centres will be located. It is different from admit card.

Steps to download UGC NET December 2023 exam city slips

Go to the examination website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Open the exam city intimation slip link.

Now login with your application number and date of birth.

Check and download the exam city slip.

For more information related to the exam, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700. They can also send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out