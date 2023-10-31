UGC NET December 2023: Last date to apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The extended application window of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 exam will close today, October 31. Candidates can apply for the test on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), ugcnet.nta.nic.in, up to 11:59 pm. This is also the deadline for making payment of the exam fee. UGC NET December 2023: Last date to apply today(HT FILE)

Originally, the application deadline was October 28 which has been extended considering representations received from candidates, NTA said.

The UGC NET exam will be held from December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule containing subject-wise exam dates and shift timings will be announced later.

As per the revised schedule, the application form correction window will be open from November 1 to 3 (11:59 pm). NTA is likely to issue city information slips of UGC NET December 2023 last week of November and admit cards in the first week of December.

How to apply for UGC NET December 2023

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Open the registration link and submit your details. Now login and fill the form. Make payment, upload documents and submit the form. Save the confirmation page.

For candidates belonging to the general/unreserved category, the fee is ₹1,150. For general-EWS and OBC-NCL categories, the UGC NET application fee is ₹600 and for SC, ST, PwD and third gender candidates, it is ₹325.

For more information, applicants can contact the NTA on phone numbers 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

