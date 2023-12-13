UGC NET December 6 exam to be held tomorrow for these candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2023) examination of cyclone-affected candidates of Chennai and Andhra Pradesh which was previously scheduled for December 6 will be held on December 14. UGC NET December 6 exam to be held tomorrow for cyclone-affected candidates(HT FILE)

On that day, many candidates of these places could not reach their examination centre in time due to the natural calamity and they have been given another chance to take the test, the commission said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Te exam is being conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode in 83 subjects for junior research fellowship and assistant professorship.

In a public notice, the commission said, “Due to Natural Calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andra Pradesh many candidates were not able to reach the exam centres and not appeared in the examination scheduled on 06th December 2023. Therefore, the National Testing Agency has decided to give another opportunity to appear in the UGC – NET December 2023 Exam, which will be conducted on 14th December 2023 for cyclone affected candidates in Chennai and Nellore for those candidates only who could not appear in the Exam for all subjects which were scheduled on 06th December 2023.”

NTA has asked candidates to visit websites nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

For further clarification, they can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.