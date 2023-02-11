Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET Exam 2023: Subject and date wise schedule released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Exam 2023: Subject and date wise schedule released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:07 PM IST

UGC NET Exam 2023 subject and date wise schedule has been released. Candidates can check the official notice at the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA UGC NET answer key for December 2018 exam has been released at ntanet.nic.in.(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET Exam 2023 subject and date wise schedule. Candidates can check the official notice at the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Subject and Date wise schedule of UGC NET December 2022 [Phase I, 57 Subjects] to be held on 21, 22, 23 & 24 February 2023, is available on the official website. A total of 57 subjects examination will be conducted by the Agency. The examination schedule and name of remaining subjects will be announced in due course.

As per the official notice, the notification regarding intimation of city of exam centre will be displayed on NTA website. The information bulletin suggests that the admit card is expected to release this week, but it seems the release of admit card has been delayed.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA UGC NET.

Official Notice Here

Topics
ugc net december education news
