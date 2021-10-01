UGC NET exam rescheduled, exam to be conducted from October 17

National Testing Agency has rescheduled the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. Candidates who will appear in the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exam can check the revised schedule on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examinations will be conducted from October 17 to October 25. The detailed exam schedule and admit cards of candidates appearing in the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be available on the official site of ugcnet.nta.nic.in soon.

The official notification of UGC reads, ‘Representations are being received from candidates seeking further rescheduling of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to clashes with some major examinations on 06th and 07th October 2021’.

Earlier the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination was scheduled to be held from October 6 to October 8 and from October 17 to 19.