UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card for Phase 2 released, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 17, 2023 08:15 AM IST

UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card for Phase 2 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card for Phase 2. Candidates who will appear for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – II can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card for Phase 2 released, download link here
The admit card has been released for examination to be conducted on June 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2023. The UGC NET Phase 2 exam will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET June 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card

UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ugc net december
Saturday, June 17, 2023
