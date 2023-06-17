National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card for Phase 2. Candidates who will appear for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – II can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card for Phase 2 released, download link here (Hindustan Times)

The admit card has been released for examination to be conducted on June 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2023. The UGC NET Phase 2 exam will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET June 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.