UGC NET June Admit Card 2024 released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, here's direct link to download hall tickets

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET June Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the June examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates UGC NET June Admit Card 2024 released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC – NET June 2024 using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The official notice reads, “Admit cards for this exams have been released. The candidates can download the same from website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC – NET June 2024 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking from the website https: //ugcnet.nta.ac.in/w.e.f. 14 June 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein.”

UGC NET June Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 on June 18, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e – mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.