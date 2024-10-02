UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results, scorecards awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to announce UGC NET Result 2024 soon. The NTA UGC NET June exam results when declared can be checked on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Appeared candidates can check the result details also on ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in....Read More
NTA will also release the UGC NET final answer key along with the scorecards on the official website.
However, the Agency has not yet announced the result and final answer key dates.
NTA conducted the UGC NET June examination from August 21 to September 4, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The examination was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The UGC NET provisional answer key for all exam dates was released, and the objection window to raise objections against it was opened until September 14, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Final answer key to be prepared
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The objections to the provisional answer key sent by the candidates will be first reviewed by subject experts and if an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised and accordingly released.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Marking scheme for dropped questions
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: If a question asked in the UGC NET examination is dropped from the final answer key, full marks (+2) will be awarded to candidates who have attempted the question.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Scorecards awaited
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The NTA has not announced the result of the UGC NET June re-exam yet. Once declared, the direct link to download scorecards will be shared here.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scorecards
Go to the NTA website for UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Open the UGC NET June scorecard download link.
Enter your login details – application number and date of birth.
Submit and check your results.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Login details needed
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: When declared, candidates can download their scorecards using application number and date of birth.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on UGC NET Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: List of websites
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
ugcnet.ntaonline.in
nta.ac.in
