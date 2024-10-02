Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results, scorecards awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 2, 2024 11:37 AM IST
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June exam results awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results, scorecards awaited
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results, scorecards awaited

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to announce UGC NET Result 2024 soon. The NTA UGC NET June exam results when declared can be checked on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Appeared candidates can check the result details also on ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in....Read More

    NTA will also release the UGC NET final answer key along with the scorecards on the official website.

    However, the Agency has not yet announced the result and final answer key dates.

    NTA conducted the UGC NET June examination from August 21 to September 4, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The examination was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    The UGC NET provisional answer key for all exam dates was released, and the objection window to raise objections against it was opened until September 14, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 2, 2024 11:37 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Final answer key to be prepared

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The objections to the provisional answer key sent by the candidates will be first reviewed by subject experts and if an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised and accordingly released.

    Oct 2, 2024 10:48 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Marking scheme for dropped questions

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: If a question asked in the UGC NET examination is dropped from the final answer key, full marks (+2) will be awarded to candidates who have attempted the question.

    Oct 2, 2024 10:45 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Scorecards awaited

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The NTA has not announced the result of the UGC NET June re-exam yet. Once declared, the direct link to download scorecards will be shared here.

    Oct 2, 2024 10:44 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Check exam dates

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The UGC NET June re-examination was conducted on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

    Oct 2, 2024 10:39 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scorecards

    Go to the NTA website for UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    Open the UGC NET June scorecard download link.

    Enter your login details – application number and date of birth.

    Submit and check your results.

    Oct 2, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Login details needed

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: When declared, candidates can download their scorecards using application number and date of birth.

    Oct 2, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The UGC NET provisional answer key for all exam dates was released, and the objection window to raise objections against it was opened until September 14, 2024.

    Oct 2, 2024 10:30 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Exam held in two shifts

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The examination was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Oct 2, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Check exam dates

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA conducted the UGC NET June examination from August 21 to September 4, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

    Oct 2, 2024 10:26 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Final answer key awaited

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA will also release the UGC NET final answer key along with the scorecards on the official website.

    Oct 2, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    Click on UGC NET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Oct 2, 2024 10:21 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: List of websites

    ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    ugcnet.ntaonline.in

    nta.ac.in

    Oct 2, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Where to check results?

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The NTA UGC NET June exam results when declared can be checked on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Appeared candidates can check the result details also on ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in.

    Oct 2, 2024 10:17 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET result is awaited. The date and time of release of results have not been announced yet.

    News education competitive exams UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results, scorecards awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes