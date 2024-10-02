UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results, scorecards awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to announce UGC NET Result 2024 soon. The NTA UGC NET June exam results when declared can be checked on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Appeared candidates can check the result details also on ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in....Read More

NTA will also release the UGC NET final answer key along with the scorecards on the official website.

However, the Agency has not yet announced the result and final answer key dates.

NTA conducted the UGC NET June examination from August 21 to September 4, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The examination was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The UGC NET provisional answer key for all exam dates was released, and the objection window to raise objections against it was opened until September 14, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates.