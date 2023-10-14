News / Education / Competitive Exams / UIICL AO admit card 2023 released at uiic.co.in, here's direct link

UIICL AO admit card 2023 released at uiic.co.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 14, 2023 06:57 PM IST

UIIC releases admit card for AO recruitment exam 2023.

United India Insurance Company Limited has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Administrative Officer (Scale I) Specialist 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at uiic.co.in.

Steps to download the AO admit card from the UIICL website
Steps to download the AO admit card from the UIICL website

The examination will be conducted on October 19, 2023, from 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM. There will be 150 questions on the examination.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

AO admit card 2023 direct link 

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies of Administrative Officer (Scale I) - Specialist.

AO admit card 2023: Know how to download

To download the AO admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at uiic.co.in

On the homepage, go to Recruitment under the Careers tab

Click on the AO admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out