UIICL AO admit card 2023 released at uiic.co.in, here's direct link

United India Insurance Company Limited has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Administrative Officer (Scale I) Specialist 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at uiic.co.in. Steps to download the AO admit card from the UIICL website

The examination will be conducted on October 19, 2023, from 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM. There will be 150 questions on the examination.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies of Administrative Officer (Scale I) - Specialist.

AO admit card 2023: Know how to download

To download the AO admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at uiic.co.in

On the homepage, go to Recruitment under the Careers tab

Click on the AO admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

