UKPSC Forest Guard PET exam date and admit card released, download link here
UKPSC releases Forest Guard PET/PST admit card for 2022 exam.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST) of Forest Guard exam 2022. Candidates will be abl to downloa the hall ticktes from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.
Direct link to download UKPSC PET admit card
The UKPSC Physical Eligibility Test/Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted on March 10 and March 11. The PET will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, Dheradun.
Candidates should note that for Physical Eligibility Test/Physical Efficiency Test, it is mendatory for candidates to bring the declaration form and reservation related certificate to the exam venue.
UKPSC PET/PST admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card tab
A new page will be displyed on the screen
Next, click on the "Admit Card of Forest Guard Examination-2022 (Physical Eligibility Test/Physical Efficiency Test)"
Click on the link to login using email id and password
Key in your login credentials
UKPSC Forest Guard exam PET test admit card will appear on screen
Download the admit card
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.