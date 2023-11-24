close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UKPSC RO/ARO 2023 admit card release date out at psc.uk.gov.in, exam on Dec 17

UKPSC RO/ARO 2023 admit card release date out at psc.uk.gov.in, exam on Dec 17

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 24, 2023 06:46 PM IST

UKPSC Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer exam date and admit card release date announced. Admit cards will be available from December 5.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the exam date and admit card release date for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer. The UKPSC Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer examination admit card will released on Tuesday, December 5. Candidates who will appear for the UKPSC RO/ARO examination can download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC RO/ARO exam date and admit card release date announced(HT Photo)
UKPSC RO/ARO exam date and admit card release date announced(HT Photo)

The UKPSC Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on December 17 in 20 cities of 13 districts.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

RO/ARO admit card 2023: Know how to download

To download the RO/ARO admit card 2023 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO admit card 2023 link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

For more details candidates, can check the notification given below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out