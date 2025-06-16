UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam Result 2025 on June 17, check details

The UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Minister of State for Higher Education Rajni Tiwari will jointly declare the result of the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2025 here at Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University on Tuesday (June 17). UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam Result 2025 will be declared on June 17, 2025. (Santosh Kumar/HT file)

Approximately 89% of the 3,44,546 registered candidates appeared for the exam, an official said.

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi conducted the entrance examinations on June 1. The examination was held at 751 centers across 69 districts in the state, an official said.

In the first shift, out of 3,44,546 registered candidates (including 1,96,700 females and 1,47,846 males), a total of 3,05,331 candidates appeared in the test.

In the second shift, out of 3,44,546 candidates, 3,05,099 candidates took the exam.

Around 12,000 high-tech CCTV cameras (15 per center) and approximately 3,600 biometric machines were installed at examination centers. Attendance was recorded using face recognition and fingerprint verification systems with Artificial Intelligence and Real-Time Biometric Attendance to ensure authenticity.