UP BED counselling 2022 registration begins at mjpru.ac.in, know how to apply

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly on September 30 has begin the application process for UP Bachelor of Education admission 2022. The deadline for the submission for the application process is October 7. Candidates can register for UP BEd counselling at University’s official website mjpru.ac.in.

The UP BEd exam 2022 was conducted on July 6 and the result was announced on August 5. Candidates have to pay ₹650 as counselling fee and ₹5000 as advance college fee through online modes.

Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule here

Notification here

UP BEd counselling 2022: How to apply

Visit official website at mjpru.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the application form link

Next, click on the counselling registration link

Login using User Id and Password

Register for counselling, pay fee and submit

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.