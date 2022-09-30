UP BED counselling 2022 registration begins at mjpru.ac.in, know how to apply
UP BED counselling 2022 registration process commenced at mjpru.ac.in, apply till October 7.
The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly on September 30 has begin the application process for UP Bachelor of Education admission 2022. The deadline for the submission for the application process is October 7. Candidates can register for UP BEd counselling at University’s official website mjpru.ac.in.
The UP BEd exam 2022 was conducted on July 6 and the result was announced on August 5. Candidates have to pay ₹650 as counselling fee and ₹5000 as advance college fee through online modes.
Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule here
UP BEd counselling 2022: How to apply
Visit official website at mjpru.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the application form link
Next, click on the counselling registration link
Login using User Id and Password
Register for counselling, pay fee and submit
Keep the copy of the same for future reference.
