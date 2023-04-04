Bundelkhand University, Jhansi will close the registration process for UP BEd JEE 2023 tomorrow, April 5, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can apply online through the official site of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in. UP BEd JEE 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at bujhansi.ac.in, direct link here

The last date of submission with late fees is from April 6 to April 10, 2023. The admit card will be available on the official website from April 13, 2023 onwards. the examination will be conducted on April 24, 2023.

UP BEd JEE 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

Click on UP BEd JEE 2023 link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates can register.

Once registration is completed, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹1400/- for general and OBC category, ₹700/- for SC and ST category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Bundelkhand University.