UP JASE 2021 final answer key released, know how to download

  • UPJASE 2021 final answer keys have been released. The answer keys will be available on the website till November 19.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 10:26 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Junior aided selection exam (UPJASE) 2021 final answer keys have been released on the official website of the UP D.El.Ed. Candidates who had appeared for the exam and had downloaded the provisional answer key can download the final one from the website now.

UPJASE 2021 final answer key paper 1

UPJASE 2021 final answer key paper 2

UPJASE Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of UPDELED on updeled.gov.in.
  • Click on UPJASE final answer key 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam was conducted on October 17, 2021 across various exam centres in the state.

After the exam was held, the provisional answer keys were released on the website. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by depositing a fee. As per the official notice, the examination board would return the fee if committee will accept the objection for UPJASE 2021 Answer Key.

The answer keys will be available on the website till November 19.

