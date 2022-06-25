Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP JEE B.E.D admit card released at upbed2022.in, direct link here
competitive exams

UP JEE B.E.D admit card released at upbed2022.in, direct link here

  • The admit card of Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam out at upbed2022.in.
UP JEE B.E.D admit card released at upbed2022.in, direct link here
UP JEE B.E.D admit card released at upbed2022.in, direct link here
Published on Jun 25, 2022 03:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The admit card of Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam has been released on the official website. Candidates who will take the UP JEE B.E.D examination can download the admit card from the official website at upbed2022.in.

The UP JEE B.E.D examination will be held on July 6.The result for UP JEE B.Ed will likely released on August 5.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

UP JEE B.E.D admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at https://www.upbed2022.in/

On the homepage, click on the UP B.E.D candidates log in link

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your UP JEE B.E.D admit card will be displayed on screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh admit card. hall ticket + 1 more
uttar pradesh admit card. hall ticket
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out