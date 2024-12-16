UP Police Constable DV Admit Card 2024 out at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link to download here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board has released UP Police Constable DV Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for document verification and physical standard test can download the admit card through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Constable DV Admit Card 2024 out, direct link to download here

From December 26, 2024 onwards, the Board will commence the process of scrutinizing records and conducting physical standard tests of eligible candidates under direct recruitment to the posts of constable civil police—2023 in 75 districts of the state.

Candidates who want to appear for the DV and PST can download the admit card and check the centre and the scheduled date and time of the DV and PST on it. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre on the scheduled date and time with the relevant original records mentioned in the admit card and a self-attested copy of the original documents.

UP Police Constable DV Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the UP Police Constable DV admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UP Police Constable DV Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If any candidate is facing difficulty in downloading the admit card, then he/she can contact the helpline number-8867786192.

The UP Police Constable written test result was announced on November 21, 2024. The exam was held in two phases. In the first phase, on August 23, 24 and 25, around 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Around 19.26 lakh candidates appeared for the second phase – on August 30 and 31. On all exam days, the test was held in two shifts – the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.