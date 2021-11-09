UP Police SI, platoon commander, fire officer exam date, city details out

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has released the details of the date and city allotted to candidates appearing for sub-inspectors, platoon commanders, fire officers exam between November 12 and December 2.

Candidates can check the allotted city and date-related information using their application number.

UPPRPB SI exam date, city details: Know how to check

Go to the official website of UPPRPB

Click on the phase wise allotted exam city, date details

Download the PDF files

Check your application number

This recruitment drive was announced in February 2021 and a total of 9,534 vacancies will be filled.

In case of technical issues, if an exam can’t be held in a centre, the exam will be rescheduled and will be held on December 3.

The exact details of the exam centre and the admit card will be issued to candidates three days before the commencement of the exam, the UPPRPB has said.

The exam will be held in three phases, and each phase will be held for a duration of six days.