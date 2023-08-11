Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: UPJEE objection window closes today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: UPJEE objection window closes today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 11, 2023 09:27 AM IST

UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 objection window will close today, August 11, 2023. Candidates can do it through the direct link given below.

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will close the objection window for UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 on August 11, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: UPJEE objection window closes today
UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: UPJEE objection window closes today

The answer key was released on August 10 and the last date to view the answer key and raise objections is till today, August 11, 2023. For each challenge, candidate will have to pay 100/- per question. For the correct answers the challenge fee will be refunded to the candidate and for the wrong answers, the challenge fee will be forfeited by JEECUP Lucknow.

Direct link to raise objections for UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023

UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Select the answer you want to raise objection for.
  • Fill in the correct answer and make payment of processing fees.
  • Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out