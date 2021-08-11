Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP TGT exam answer keys 2021 released, direct link; raise objections now
UP TGT exam answer keys 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise objections on the official website of UPSESSB at upsessb.org.(.upsessb.org)
UP TGT exam answer keys 2021 released, direct link; raise objections now

  • UP TGT exam answer keys 2021: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the answer key for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment exams.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 03:59 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the answer key for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment exams. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise objections on the official website of UPSESSB at upsessb.org.

The examination for UP TGT Biology was conducted on July 31, while the examinations of 12 subjects for UP TGT were conducted on August 7 and 8.

Direct link to check UP TGT answer key 2021 of 12 subjects

Direct link to check UP TGT Biology answer key 2021

Direct link to raise objections:

How to check the answer key:

Visit the official website of UPSESSB at upsessb.org

Click on the link that reads, "Answer Key Advt 01/2016 Biology", or on the link that reads, "Answer Key Advt 01/2021 of 12 Subjects".

UP TGT exam answer keys will be displayed on screen.

Keep a hard copy for future use.

Story Saved
