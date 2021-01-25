UP Vidhan Sabha answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check
The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has released the answer key of preliminary recruitment examination held for various posts under Group B and C category on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can check the UP Legislative Answer Key online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before January 27, 2021.
Direct link to check UP Vidhan Sabha answer key 2021.
Direct link to raise objections.
How to check UP Vidhan Sabha answer key 2021:
Visit the official website at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in
On the homepage, click on the link to check the answer key
A new page will appear on the display screen
Click on your set number under the shift you have appeared for the examination
The UP Vidhan Sabha answer key 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Download the answer key.
