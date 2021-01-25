IND USA
MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020.(HT file)
UP Vidhan Sabha answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check

  • Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can check the UP Legislative Answer Key online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:11 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has released the answer key of preliminary recruitment examination held for various posts under Group B and C category on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can check the UP Legislative Answer Key online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before January 27, 2021.

Direct link to check UP Vidhan Sabha answer key 2021.

Direct link to raise objections.

How to check UP Vidhan Sabha answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the answer key

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on your set number under the shift you have appeared for the examination

The UP Vidhan Sabha answer key 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key.

uttar pradesh vidhan sabha answer keys
