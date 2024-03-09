 UPJEE 2024 Admit Card releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPJEE 2024 Admit Card: UP Polytechnic hall tickets releasing tomorrow, here's how to download

UPJEE 2024 Admit Card: UP Polytechnic hall tickets releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 09, 2024 11:08 AM IST

UPJEE 2024 Admit Card is releasing tomorrow, March 10, 2024. Steps to download hall tickets is given here.

Joint Entrance Examination Council will release the UPJEE 2024 Admit Card on March 10, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic can download the admit card through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic entrance examination from March 16 to 22, 2024, at various exam centres across the state.

UPJEE 2024 Admit Card: How to download

All the candidates who are appearing for the UP Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on the UPJEE 2024 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the answer key will be released on March 27 and the objection window will close on March 30. After that, the results of the entrance examination will be announced on April 8, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPJEE.

