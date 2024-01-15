close_game
UPPBPB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Tomorrow last date to apply for 60244 posts, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 15, 2024 05:13 PM IST

UPPBPB UP Police Constable application process to end tomorrow, apply now.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will end the applictaion process for UPPBPB UP Police Constable posts tomorrow, January 16. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the Constable posts through the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in. The last date for payment of application fees is January 18, 2024.

UPPBPB Constable Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 60244 vacancies of Police constable.

UPPBPB Constable Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates must pay 400 as the applictaion fee.

UPPBPB Constable Recruitment 2024 eligibility criteria: Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 or Class 12 from a recognized Board of the Institute.

Direct link to apply

UPPBPB Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the recruitment link available on the official website.

A new page will open where candidates get the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 link.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Register yourself and fill out the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
