News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPBPB releases exam city intimation slip for Assistant Operator and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 22, 2024 06:55 PM IST

UP Police Recruitment Board releases exam city intimation slip for various posts.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board released the exam city initiation slip for the Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator, Assistant Operator and Workshop Staff today, January 22, 2024. Candidates can download the exam city and date of the online written exam from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Download exam city and date for UPPBPB online written exam
Direct link to download city intimation slip

The examination for the Workshop Hand will be conducted from January 20 to January 30. The Head Operator / Head Operator (Mechanic) exam will be conducted from January 30 to January 31. For the post of Assistant Operator, the examination will be conducted from February 1 to February 8.

UPPBPB exam city intimation slip: How to download

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Notice tab

Next, click on the “Information about city and date of online written examination for direct recruitment to the posts of Principal Operator / Principal Operator (Mechanical) / Assistant Operator and workshop employee in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre - 2022 and link for sample test”

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Key in your registration number and date of birth

Download the city intimation slip

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
