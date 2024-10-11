Menu Explore
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
UPPSC admit card 2024 for Technical Education Lecturer out at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 11, 2024 03:17 PM IST

UPPSC Admit Card 2024: Candidates who have applied under the advertisement number 7/E-1/2021 can download the admit cards from tuppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released admit cards for the recruitment examination of lecturers under the Technical Education Department. Candidates who have applied under the advertisement number 7/E-1/2021 can download the UPPSC Technical Education Lecturer admit cards from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC admit card 2024 for Technical Education Lecturer released (uppsc.up.nic.in, screenshot)
UPPSC admit card 2024 for Technical Education Lecturer released (uppsc.up.nic.in, screenshot)

Admit cards have been released for the following examinations-

  1. Textile Technology
  2. Textile Design Printing
  3. Carpet Technology
  4. Electrical Engineering
  5. Architecture
  6. Textile Chemistry
  7. Textile Engineering
  8. Pharmacy

UPPSC Lecturer admit card direct link: Textile Technology

UPPSC Lecturer admit card direct link: Textile Design Printing

UPPSC Lecturer admit card direct link: Carpet Technology

UPPSC Lecturer admit card direct link: Electrical Engineering

UPPSC Lecturer admit card direct link: Architecture

UPPSC Lecturer admit card direct link: Textile Chemistry

UPPSC Lecturer admit card direct link: Textile Engineering

UPPSC Lecturer admit card direct link: Pharmacy

To download the UPPSC admit cards, candidates will be required to enter their registration numbers, dates of birth, select the gender and enter the displayed verification code.

How to download UPPSC admit card

  1. Go to the official website of the commission, uppsc.up.nic.in
  2. Open the admit card download link for various posts under the Technical Education Department given on the home page.
  3. Select your subject name.
  4. Enter your login credentials.
  5. Submit and download the admit card.
  6. Read the instructions given on the admit card, check exam date, time, venue, reporting time and exam day guidelines.
  7. Take a printout of the admit card.

For further information about this examination, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission.

Exam and College Guide
