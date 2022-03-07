UPPSC Mains 2021 revised exam schedule released at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, (UPPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021. Candidates who have applied for the UPPSC combined state/upper subordinate service (Main) examination can check schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held from Jan 28 to Jan 31st. However, exam was postponed due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021 will be held in three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad — on March 23, 24, 25, and 27. The exam will take place in two shifts, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Exam Date Shift I (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) Shift II (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) March 23, Wednesday Hindi Essay March 24, Thursday General Studies I General Studies II March 25, Friday General Studies III General Studies IV March 27, sunday Elective Subject Paper I Elective Subject Paper II

Direct link to check the exam schedule