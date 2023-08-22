UPPSC PCS 2023 Mains exam dates announced

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the detailed schedule for the PCS Mains examination 2023. Candidates who will appear in the exam can download it from uppsc.up.nic.in. Prayagraj-based UPPSC headquarters (File photo)

As per the schedule, the mains exam will take place from September 26 to 29, 2023 and there will be two shifts on each exam day — from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Here is the detailed schedule:

September 26, Monday

Morning shift: General Hindi, Afternoon shift: Essay

September 27, Tuesday

Morning shift: General Studies I, Afternoon shift: General Studies II

September 28, Wednesday

Morning shift: General Studies III, Afternoon shift: General Studies IV

September 29, Thursday

Morning shift: General Studies V, Afternoon shift: General Studies VI

This schedule may be modified under unavoidable circumstances, the commission said.

How to download UP PCS Mains time table 2023

1. Go to the commission’s website, uppsc.up.gov.in.

2. Now, open the latest news tab.

3. Open the notice for PCS Mains Exam 2023.

4. View/download the time table.

