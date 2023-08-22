UPPSC PCS 2023 Mains exam dates announced
UPPSC PCS 2023 Mains exam dates have been announced. The details of exam dates can be checked below.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the detailed schedule for the PCS Mains examination 2023. Candidates who will appear in the exam can download it from uppsc.up.nic.in.
As per the schedule, the mains exam will take place from September 26 to 29, 2023 and there will be two shifts on each exam day — from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Here is the detailed schedule:
September 26, Monday
Morning shift: General Hindi, Afternoon shift: Essay
September 27, Tuesday
Morning shift: General Studies I, Afternoon shift: General Studies II
September 28, Wednesday
Morning shift: General Studies III, Afternoon shift: General Studies IV
September 29, Thursday
Morning shift: General Studies V, Afternoon shift: General Studies VI
This schedule may be modified under unavoidable circumstances, the commission said.
How to download UP PCS Mains time table 2023
1. Go to the commission’s website, uppsc.up.gov.in.
2. Now, open the latest news tab.
3. Open the notice for PCS Mains Exam 2023.
4. View/download the time table.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Uppsc Pcs