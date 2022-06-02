Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, download link here
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official link given below. 
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:19 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. 

The written prelims examination will be conducted on June 12, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9.30 am and will end at 11.30 pm and second shift will begin at 2.30 pm and will end at 4.30 pm. The exam will be conducted in 28 exam centres across the state, &lt;strong&gt;as per the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022&lt;/strong&gt;

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download 

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will appear for the exam will have to reach the exam centre 30 minutes prior to exam on the date of exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC. 

uppsc.up.nic.in uppsc pcs
