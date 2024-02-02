UPPSC RO/ARO 2023 admit card releasing today, here’s how to download

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will release the UPPSC RO/ARO 2023 admit card on February 2, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer posts can download the admit card through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (File photo)

The written preliminary examination for Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer posts will be conducted on February 11, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be held in two shifts from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

UPPSC RO/ARO 2023 admit card: How to download

All the appearing candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on UPPSC RO/ARO 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 411 Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO) posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.