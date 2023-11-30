UPPSC RO/ARO 2023 exam date released at uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO). According to the notification, the examination will be conducted on February 11, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC conducts exam for 411 RO/ARO posts on Feb 11

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 411 Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO) posts. Candidates can check the detailed notice here.

UPPSC RO/ARO admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO admit card link

Key in your login credentials and log in

Take a printout for future reference.

