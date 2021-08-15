UPSC annual exam calendar 2022 released at upsc.gov.in, CSE prelims on June 5

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual exam schedule for the year 2022. According to the schedule, the civil services prelims examination 2022 will be held on June 5, while its notification will be released on February 2, 2022 and last date to apply for the exam will be February 22.

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Exam I will be held on April 10, 2022, while the NDA and NA Exam 2 will be held on September 4, 2022.

According to the calendar, the India Engineering Services (preliminary) exam 2022 and the combined geo scientist preliminary exam 2022 will be held on February 20, 2022.

UPSC has also informed the dates of the Civil Services (Main) examination 2021 and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2021. The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021 will be conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15 & 16, 2022, while the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2021 will commence on February 27, 2022 and continue for 10 days till March 8, 2022.

Candidates can check the UPSC annual exam calendar online at upsc.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the UPSC exam calendar 2021.

Note: Exam dates are tentative and may change if the situation requires so.